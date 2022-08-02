Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.98. 86,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

