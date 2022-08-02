Public Index Network Price Tops $0.0014 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $208,407.49 and $41.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00634115 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016099 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00034387 BTC.
About Public Index Network
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Public Index Network Coin Trading
