Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,685 Price Target at UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,685 ($20.65) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 1,475 ($18.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,665 ($20.40) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.61) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.77) price objective on Prudential in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,663.64 ($20.39).

Prudential Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Prudential stock traded down GBX 13.20 ($0.16) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 960.40 ($11.77). The company had a trading volume of 4,424,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,000.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,067.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 881 ($10.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,566 ($19.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,372.00.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

