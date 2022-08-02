ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Shares Down 5%

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.17 and last traded at $48.93. 83,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter.

