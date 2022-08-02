Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.54-$4.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PLD opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.92.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 172.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

