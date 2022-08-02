Project TXA (TXA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $585,432.00

Project TXA (TXA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $585,432.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002824 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00615852 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016730 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034820 BTC.
Project TXA Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Buying and Selling Project TXA
