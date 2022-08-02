Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Update

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pressure BioSciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Pressure BioSciences has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.