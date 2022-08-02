Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Update

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Pressure BioSciences Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Pressure BioSciences has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.65.
Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.
Pressure BioSciences Company Profile
Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pressure BioSciences (PBIO)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.