Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Short Interest Update

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,939,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 3,805,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Powerlong Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PWLNF remained flat at 0.62 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares. Powerlong Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of 0.62 and a fifty-two week high of 0.62.

Powerlong Real Estate Company Profile

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

