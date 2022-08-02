Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Short Interest Update

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,939,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 3,805,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Powerlong Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PWLNF remained flat at 0.62 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares. Powerlong Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of 0.62 and a fifty-two week high of 0.62.
Powerlong Real Estate Company Profile
