Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,249.00

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00004643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $215,720.35 and $1,249.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00620927 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016474 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035069 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.
Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token
