Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.15. 1,138,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

