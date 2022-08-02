Polychain Monsters (PMON) 1-Day Volume Hits $416,870.00

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00005812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $416,870.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

