PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Hits $0.0515 on Exchanges

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $161,562.29 and approximately $223.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00632756 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016228 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00034280 BTC.
PolkaDomain Profile
PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.
PolkaDomain Coin Trading
