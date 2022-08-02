PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Hits $0.0515 on Exchanges

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $161,562.29 and approximately $223.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00632756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00034280 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.