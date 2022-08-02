Polkadex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $526,358.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00007154 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $12.33 million and $526,358.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00625464 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016481 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034612 BTC.
Polkadex Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Polkadex Coin Trading
