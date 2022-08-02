POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Trading 9.3% Higher

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.66. 189,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $240.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

