PlotX Market Capitalization Reaches $1.84 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, PlotX has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $129,299.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,240.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004402 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00128755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00031880 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

