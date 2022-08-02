Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $98,721.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002358 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $105.28 million and $98,721.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00269383 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00129994 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00075374 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,432,567 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

