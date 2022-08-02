Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.94.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.