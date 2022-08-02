Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 261.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,528 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PHT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

