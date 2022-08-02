Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 44.0% in July

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
HNW stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $16.24.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
