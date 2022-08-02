Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 44.0% in July

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

HNW stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

