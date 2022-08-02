Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 119.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 88.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 63.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 66,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 26,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 96.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 145,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

