Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Pinterest worth $30,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,325.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Pinterest stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

