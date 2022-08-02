Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNW opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $84.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

