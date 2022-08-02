PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Down 31.7% in July

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 614,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,603. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

