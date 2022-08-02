Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 9,906 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $432.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average of $206.02.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

