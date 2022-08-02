Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Update

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PHUN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,009. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.62. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 346.43% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Phunware by 4,102.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 87,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phunware by 39.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Phunware by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

