Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Update

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Phunware Price Performance
PHUN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,009. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.62. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.
Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 346.43% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Phunware
Phunware Company Profile
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phunware (PHUN)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Will Economics Push AUD to the Top of the Currency World?
Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.