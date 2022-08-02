Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in July

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 220,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.2 days.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $7.80 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PNXGF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 740 ($9.07) to GBX 710 ($8.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 640 ($7.84) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($9.85) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Investec lowered Phoenix Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.00.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

