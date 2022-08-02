Phillips Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.83. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.06 and a one year high of $170.00.

