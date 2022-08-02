Phillips Financial Management LLC Takes $883,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 47,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

