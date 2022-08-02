Phillips Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after buying an additional 560,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after buying an additional 438,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after buying an additional 386,757 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01.

