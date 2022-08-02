Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 8,518 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after buying an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

