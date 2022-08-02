Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 1,477 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,080,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

