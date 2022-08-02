Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 147 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after buying an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 307.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

