Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.76.

