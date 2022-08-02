Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 5.3% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $56,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $145.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day moving average is $148.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

