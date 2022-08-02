Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

