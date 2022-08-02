Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 5,550 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEFA stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67.

