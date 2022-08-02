Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAHC. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $809.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 776,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

