PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 113,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PULS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,808. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

