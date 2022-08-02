Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,400 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the June 30th total of 565,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,798.0 days.
Petrofac Stock Performance
Petrofac stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.
About Petrofac
Further Reading
