Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,400 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the June 30th total of 565,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,798.0 days.

Petrofac Stock Performance

Petrofac stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

