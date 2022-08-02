Personalis (PSNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Personalis Trading Down 1.1 %
PSNL opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Personalis has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 10.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 32.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 149,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 73.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Personalis Company Profile
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.
See Also
