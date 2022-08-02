Personalis (PSNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Personalis Trading Down 1.1 %

PSNL opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Personalis has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 10.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 32.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 149,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 73.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

