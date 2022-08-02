PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80-$7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.45 EPS.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of PKI traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 74.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 43.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 11.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.