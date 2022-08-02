PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Increased by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.4% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.
In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
