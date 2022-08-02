PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 331,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 96,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

PEP traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.54. 58,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,136. The stock has a market cap of $242.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.