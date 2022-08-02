PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading Up 14.9% This Week

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $16,158.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00134373 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.