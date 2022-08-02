Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.49 Million

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Peony has a total market cap of $18.49 million and $19,766.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035159 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 308,886,121 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

