Peninsula Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,134 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.94. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

