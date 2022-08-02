PDC Energy (PDCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.63. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,231.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,038 shares of company stock worth $4,165,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200,373 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,407 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.