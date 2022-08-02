PCTEL (PCTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 million, a P/E ratio of -122.47 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -549.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

