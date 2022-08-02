PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $5.83. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,233,987 shares of company stock valued at $106,955,416 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PBF Energy by 195.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PBF Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after acquiring an additional 707,246 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

