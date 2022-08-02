Particl Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Particl has a market cap of $5.12 million and $2,827.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,331,514 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

